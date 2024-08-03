Local

Former Penn State gymnast earns bronze in pommel horse

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Stephen Nedoroscik - Pommel Horse final Stephen Nedoroscik, of the United States, celebrates after winning the bronze medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual pommel finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

PARIS — A former Penn State gymnast earned an individual medal in Paris on Saturday.

Stephen Nedoroscik’s intricate performance on his specialty event, the pommel horse, earned him a score of 15.300 and a bronze medal.

This is Nedoroscik’s second bronze medal in these Summer Games. He’s become a breakout star of the Paris Olympics, as his skill on the pommel horse played an essential role in getting the men’s gymnastics team to bronze in the team finals on Monday — the first medal they’ve won in 16 years.

Nedoroscik is also the only male gymnast on Team USA to medal individually in Paris. No other American gymnasts qualified for apparatus finals.

Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan won gold and Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov took silver in pommel horse.

