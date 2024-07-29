Local

Team USA men’s gymnastics earns medal for first time in 16 years

Members of the United States team react after winning the bronze medal during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France.

PARIS — It was a historic moment for Team USA on Monday, as the men’s gymnastics team brought home a medal for the first time in 16 years.

The men’s gymnastics team hit all of their routines during the team final, earning a bronze medal. They joined Japan and China on the podium.

The race for medals isn’t over for all of the members of this young team, though. Later this week, Frederick Richard and Paul Juda will compete in the all-around final and Stephen Nedoroscik will compete in the pommel horse final.

