Former Pitt Panther, Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt dead at 92

PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panther and Pro Football Hall of Famer has passed away.

Joe Schmidt died Wednesday in hospice care, his family said. He was 92.

Schmidt played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Detroit Lions.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said despite the Lions already being a strong defensive team when Schmidt joined, he was the defensive leader of the team.

Schmidt served as the Lion’s field captain for nine straight seasons. He was voted to the NFL All-League team 10 times. He was elected to the Pro Bowl 10 straight years from 1955 through 1964 and his teammates voted him their Most Valuable Player four times. He was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1950s.

Schmidt became the University of Pittsburgh’s first Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee in 1973. Schmidt began as a fullback and guard at Pitt before moving to linebacker as a sophomore.

“Joe Schmidt played in a golden era of middle linebackers in the NFL, and many of his peers considered him the toughest opponent they faced,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. “When Joe Schmidt got to the ball carrier, that was the end of the play. And yet, he never sought out attention. He let his play do the talking.”

Schmidt was raised in Brentwood and played semipro football with the St. Clair Veterans at age 14.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group