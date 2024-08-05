Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison charged with DUI

LOS ANGELES — Former Pitt star wide receiver Jordan Addison is facing DUI charges in California.

NBC Sports reports Addison, who currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings, was found asleep at the wheel near LAX.

Addison is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with blood-alcohol content higher than the legal limit of .08 percent.

NBC reports Addison is facing a three-game suspension in connection to the charges.

He’s due in court for an arraignment on Oct. 7.

