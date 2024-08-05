Local

Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison charged with DUI

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Pittsburgh v Michigan State ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers rushes with the ball during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Former Pitt star wide receiver Jordan Addison is facing DUI charges in California.

NBC Sports reports Addison, who currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings, was found asleep at the wheel near LAX.

Addison is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with blood-alcohol content higher than the legal limit of .08 percent.

NBC reports Addison is facing a three-game suspension in connection to the charges.

He’s due in court for an arraignment on Oct. 7.

