Former Pittsburgh medic charged in head-on East Carson Street crash that killed grandmother

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh medic is facing charges for a crash that killed a new grandmother in March.

Pittsburgh police say Sydney Richardson was drunk while behind the wheel of a truck when she crossed the center line on East Carson Avenue, causing the head-on crash that killed Mary Alice Bendick while she was on the way to Magee to meet her new grandson.

Richardson is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

