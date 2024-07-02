Local

Former Pittsburgh medic charged in head-on East Carson Street crash that killed grandmother

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

MaryAlice Bendick

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh medic is facing charges for a crash that killed a new grandmother in March.

Pittsburgh police say Sydney Richardson was drunk while behind the wheel of a truck when she crossed the center line on East Carson Avenue, causing the head-on crash that killed Mary Alice Bendick while she was on the way to Magee to meet her new grandson.

>>> Grandmother killed in head-on crash on East Carson Street was driving to meet newborn grandson

Richardson is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca discusses new video evidence and the admission investigators say Richardson made when she was arrested.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Moon Township neighbors growing frustrated with ‘megachurch’ hosting large event this weekend
  • Armed security guard charged in deadly mass shooting at Penn Hills bar
  • Car pulled from Allegheny River belonged to man who went missing in 2013, sources say
  • VIDEO: Shuman Juvenile Detention Center to reopen Tuesday
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read