Former Pittsburgh medical director Dr. Ron Stewart dead at 82

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh medical director has died.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS announced the death of Dr. Ron Strewart on Thursday.

Stewart began working in Pittsburgh in the late 1970s. He served as medical director from 1978 through 1988.

He developed the Emergency Medicine Residency Program with the help of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Dr. Paul Paris.

“While it is probable that no one will be able to accurately measure the contribution that Dr. Stewart has truly made to Emergency Medicine and the Emergency Medical Services, it is certain that visionaries and pioneers such as Dr. Stewart have served as the architects to what EMS has been built into today. The value of these impacts made by way of research completed, education delivered, and mentoring provided may never be calculated but will undoubtedly live on through the work that is done by the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS for years to come,” the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said in a post on Facebook.

Stewart also helped create a program that allows emergency physicians to respond with paramedics in the field.

He was 82 years old.

