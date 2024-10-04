Local

Former president Barack Obama to campaign for Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh area next week

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. President Barack Obama answers a question during a closing press conference at the Lawrence Convention Center, site of the G-20 summit, September 25, 2009 in Pittburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Former president Barack Obama will be campaigning for vice president Kamala Harris in the Pittsburgh area next week.

Obama will be in town on Thursday, Oct. 10, as part of a campaign trail blitz ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The event, officials say, will launch a larger effort by Obama, who intends to ramp up his campaigning for Harris in the final stretch of the election cycle, according to NBC.

Barack and Michelle Obama endorsed Harris days after she launched her campaign in July.

The time and location of the event have yet to be announced.

