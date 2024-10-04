Former president Barack Obama to campaign for Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh area next week

PITTSBURGH — Former president Barack Obama will be campaigning for vice president Kamala Harris in the Pittsburgh area next week.

Obama will be in town on Thursday, Oct. 10, as part of a campaign trail blitz ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The event, officials say, will launch a larger effort by Obama, who intends to ramp up his campaigning for Harris in the final stretch of the election cycle, according to NBC.

Barack and Michelle Obama endorsed Harris days after she launched her campaign in July.

The time and location of the event have yet to be announced.

