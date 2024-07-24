Updates released on conditions of 2 surviving victims of Trump rally shooting

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network has given an update on the two surviving victims of the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s Butler rally.

Butler Trump rally attendees describe panic as shots rang out during attempted Trump assassination

David Dutch, 57, a Marine veteran from New Kensington, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, was shot twice at the rally and remains in stable but serious condition at Allegheny General Hospital.

Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief, was killed in the assassination attempt.

