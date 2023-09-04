Former Steelers OLB arrested for reckless driving

ATLANTA — Former Steelers OLB Jarvis Jones, now a staffer at Georgia, was arrested for reckless driving and speeding over the weekend, according to reports.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution stated that Jones was arrested on Friday, booked into the jail, and released on bond an hour after his arrest that night. Due to the nature of the arrest, Jones is thought to have been going at least 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. He is currently the Players Connection Coordinator with the Bulldogs and played at Georgia for two seasons over a decade ago, in 2011 and 2012. Over the last three years, over 60 moving violations have arisen from the Georgia football program.

The Steelers took Jones with the 17th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Georgia, and he played in 50 games for the team over four seasons, with 35 of them starts. But at the most premium defensive position on a defense known for getting after the passer, Jones had just six sacks in his time in Pittsburgh.

