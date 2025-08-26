Former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett traded yet again

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett has been traded again, as the Cleveland Browns have traded Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pickett spent the offseason with the Cleveland Browns, where he lost the battle to be the starting quarterback to 40-year-old Joe Flacco. The Browns will now go with a combination of rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders behind Flacco.

The Raiders reportedly sent a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Pickett. Las Vegas will use him as a backup to Geno Smith, a need that became acute for the Raiders when incumbent backup Aidan O’Connell suffered a fractured wrist in the Raiders’ preseason finale that is expected to keep him out six to eight weeks.

