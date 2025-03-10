Former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett returning to AFC North, report says

A former Steelers quarterback is returning to the AFC North, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that sources tell him Kenny Pickett is being traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Steelers traded Pickett to the Eagles last March in a pick swap, hours after Russell Wilson was officially signed to a one-year contract. In his one season with the Eagles, Pickett earned a Super Bowl ring.

The Steelers used their No. 20 overall pick on the former Pitt quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group