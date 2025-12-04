Former Steelers weigh in on Mike Tomlin’s future after blowout loss to Bills

PITTSBURGH — Frustrations are mounting from fans and former Steelers after Sunday’s blowout loss to the Bills.

“Fire Tomlin” chants rang out through Acrisure Stadium, and boos rained down during ‘Renegade.’

Some of Tomlin’s former players had some choice words after the game.

On Tuesday, former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said maybe it’s time for the Steelers to clean house.

While he has a lot of respect for coach Mike Tomlin, maybe it’s best for him, too.

All of this comes as the Steelers, once again, seem to be careening towards a late-season skid.

They’ve lost five of their last seven games -- and Sunday’s 19-point loss to the Bills really seemed to be the inflection point.

Earlier on Thursday, Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward was asked about the comments from Roethlisberger and James Harrison.

He said while it’s not a diss at them, he doesn’t worry about anyone who’s not in the locker room.

Channel 11 also asked Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis if the front office needs to change its approach.

“The Steelers brass, if you will, they understand the dynamic that’s in place. They’re charged to get it right and if you don’t get it right, you’re going to pay consequences. I think because of this, you know, purgatory that this team has kind of been in eight-ten years, I think that there is a sense of urgency and they do understand that things have to change,” Bettis said.

It’s also worth noting in the midst of all of this, with a win this weekend over the Ravens, the Steelers would move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group