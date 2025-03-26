Former UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor pleads guilty to child sex crime

PITTSBURGH — A former UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

Channel 11 first told you about the charges filed against 53-year-old Ashok Panigrahy back in September. Panigrahy was once the radiologist-in-chief and a John F. Caffey Endowed Chair in pediatric radiology with UPMC. He was placed on administrative leave when the hospital learned of the investigation, then eventually his employment was terminated.

On Tuesday, Panigraphy pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child sexual abuse material. In connection to the plea, the court was told Panigraphy possessed images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor on Nov. 21 and 22, 2022.

Panigraphy will be sentenced in July. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

