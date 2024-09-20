Local

Forward Township supervisor, former state repreentative charged with DUI

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Dave Levdansky

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Forward Township supervisor David Levdansky is facing DUI charges.

According to Duquesne police, an officer stopped a vehicle along Center Street on Tuesday after it made two turns without using a signal.

The driver, who police identified as Levdansky, reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol and then failed a roadside sobriety test.

Court documents say the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol when Levdansky got out of the car to take his sobriety test.

This is not Levdansky’s first run-in with the law. He was also charged with harassment in March over an incident with a female employee that happened in February.

