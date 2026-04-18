Fox Chapel Area School District hosts free community safety, health & wellness event

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — the Fox Chapel Area School District is hosting a free community safety, health and wellness event on Saturday in the Aspinwall municipal parking lot.

The event will feature vendor booths, a touch-a-truck area, wellness screenings, bike helmets for children and other giveaways, a bike rodeo with police, car seat checks and food.

FCASD and their school resources officers are sponsoring the event with the district’s municipalities and their police department. Local fire and EMS departments from these communities will also participate in the event.

The activities are free for all families who reside in the Fox Chapel Area School District.

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