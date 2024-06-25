Fox Chapel high schooler signs academy contract with Pittsburgh Riverhounds

PITTSBURGH — A local high school student athlete is learning first-hand how to be a pro.

Fox Chapel senior Pablo Linzoain, 17, is one of the newest members of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, despite still being in high school.

Though many athletes his age dream of turning pro, that day came much sooner for Linzoain than it does for most.

“The first time getting my jersey and seeing my last name on it, I was like wow, this is the real deal,” Linzoain told Channel 11′s Shelby Cassesse.

Linzoain played soccer with Hounds Academy, the Riverhounds youth system. Standouts in the Academy get the opportunity to train with the first team.

An exclusive few are offered USL Academy contracts, including a spot on the Riverhounds roster and legitimate playing time. The contract protects the player’s amateur status and doesn’t impact his high school or college eligibility.

“It’s not something that we give out, but it’s an opportunity for the players who are excelling and working hard to get that exposure to the first team,” said Rob Vincent, Riverhounds assistant coach. “Once they’re in here, it’s hugely beneficial to their development.”

This past spring, Linzoain became just the third player to sign an Academy contract with the Riverhounds.

“Huge honor,” Linzoain said. “I was really in awe whenever he told me that I was gonna get the Academy contract. Super happy because I’ve been training with them for the past two years.”

The experience means competing and living like a pro.

“Things you might get away with at the Academy level, you can’t get away with,” Vincent said. “I think being exposed to it, he’s not gonna have to be perfect right now, but he’s gonna be around guys who are striving to be perfect.”

With a handful of pro minutes under his belt, Linzoain knows even greater goals are possible.

“I know that eventually, maybe I could get to the pro level and maybe sign professionally after college. It’s good to know that it’s in reach.”

