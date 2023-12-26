Fraternal Order of Eagles serves hundreds of Christmas dinners to Waynesburg families

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — The Fraternal Order of Eagles offered a free Christmas dinner to Waynesburg residents as a way to spread holiday cheer on Sunday.

This was the 6th year the dinner had been held by the group.

Members delivered ham, mashed potatoes, and stuffing to about 1.700 people in the community.

Some people skipped the delivery and came to dine in person.

“I think this is a wonderful thing for the community, if anybody is not even a member here can come up and have a meal, anybody that can’t pay, if they want to come in, have a dinner,” said John Laskowski who was having dinner with his wife.

Charles Wolfe, secretary of Eagles Aerie 598, said it is all about giving back.

“We here at the Eagles are people helping people and we like to do that in every way that we can. There’s a big need for help and support here in Greene County,” Wolfe said.

The Eagles made the dinner happen after receiving a $5,000 grant from Iron Synergy and a $1,000 donation from Miller Home Healthcare.

