Free dental, vision, hearing clinic returning to David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH — Free dental, vision and hearing care for kids, adults and seniors will be available for two days at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The Mission of Mercy event will take place Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. Doors will open at 6 a.m. both days.

The clinic is open to adults and children ages 2 and older. There are no income or eligibility requirements to receive care.

Dental services provided include dental exams, cleanings, minor restorative fillings, extractions, root canal treatments on select teeth, oral hygiene instruction and a limited number of temporary partial dental appliances. The clinic will also offer eye exams and eyeglass fittings, including free eyeglasses; and hearing care, including fittings for free hearing aids.

“At a time when there is so much division, Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is a reminder that the people of Pittsburgh truly care for one another,” said Mission of Mercy Co-founder Daniel Pituch, DMD, MD, Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, UPMC Mercy and UPMC Shadyside. “With over 1,500 clinical and general volunteers signing up to give their time, this year’s clinic will once again provide our most vulnerable community members access to proper dental care to improve their health. No one should have to suffer in pain due to lack of insurance coverage or financial constraints. Oral health problems can become life-threatening if left untreated, so it’s important for those who need dental care to come see us.”

“This year’s clinic promises to extend a helping hand to our most vulnerable neighbors. Access to proper eye care can transform lives, and no one should endure poor vision due to lack of insurance or financial constraints. Untreated eye health issues can escalate and affect every part of our lives. We urge those in need to seek us out—every pair of eyeglasses matters; every pair of eyes matters,” said Dr. Jake Waxman, a leader of the eye care initiative.

Last year’s event served 1,702 patients and conducted 9,517 dental procedures, 825 eye exams, 752 pairs of free eyeglasses, 447 hearing exams and 274 sets of free hearing aids. This totaled $2.3 million in services.

All services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached for the day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group