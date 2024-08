PITTSBURGH — Veterans and others in need can get free haircuts in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.

The event is being held at First Presbyterian Church at 320 Sixth Avenue from 1 to 4 p.m.

Stylists will be ready with food and free haircuts for anyone who needs it.

