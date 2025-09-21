Free yoga event aims to promote wellness, healing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Sojurner House and Sojourner House Moms held their fourth annual Yoga in the Streets outreach event.

While technically not in the streets, it was hosted at the Kingsley Center in East Liberty on Saturday. The free event sought to promote wellness and healing.

Participants went through guided yoga sessions and were put in contact with community organizations offering services like mental health, recovery, family support and housing.

The event commemorated September as National Recovery Month and offered Pittsburgh families support amid life’s challenges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group