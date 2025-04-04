Friday marks 16 years since 3 Pittsburgh police officers shot, killed in line of duty

PITTSBURGH — Friday marks 16 years since three Pittsburgh police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident in Stanton Heights.

On the morning of April 4, 2009, a heavily armed Stanton Heights man ambushed Officers Paul Sciullo and Stephen Mayhle, who were responding to a domestic violence call at his mother’s home. They were both killed.

Officer Eric Kelly, who was on his way home after finishing his shift, heard the distress call and responded to the scene, where he was shot and killed attempting to rescue Sciullo and Mayhle.

A memorial was erected in their honor at the Zone 5 police station.

Lest we forget.



Sixteen years ago, on April 4, 2009, three Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers made the ultimate sacrifice.



Officer Eric Kelly, Officer Stephen Mayhle, and Officer Paul Sciullo II were shot & killed in the line of duty answering a call for a domestic incident. pic.twitter.com/k3UK0316sv — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 4, 2025

Three other officers responding to the scene were injured.

Richard Poplawski was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in 2011 and was sentenced to death.

