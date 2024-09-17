Friendly challenge over Pirates vs. Royals series leads to 2 $20k donations to charity

A friendly challenge on social media led to two major donations that will make a positive impact on two communities.

It all began on X, formerly Twitter, when Sheetz and QuickTrip, patch partners for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals, agreed to a bet. The deal was simple: if the Pirates defeated the Royals, then QuickTrip would donate $20,000 to Special Olympics Pennsylvania. If the Royals won, then Sheetz would donate $20,000 to the Royals Literacy League.

Just realized this weekend is the inaugural C-Store Series. Should we make a bet with @Sheetz? pic.twitter.com/NDm3Oqn0Ej — QuikTrip (@QuikTrip) September 12, 2024

The Royals did emerge from the series as the winner, so Sheetz made its $20,000 donation. The Royals Literacy League is dedicated to promoting literacy among elementary students in Kansas City public schools.

“Even though the Pirates lost this series, we’re honored to support such a meaningful cause on behalf of QuikTrip,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO at Sheetz. “The Royals Literacy League is making a lasting impact on young students, and we’re proud to contribute to their efforts.”

But, the donations don’t end here. QuickTrip won bragging rights but still opted to donate $20,000 to Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

“While we are happy to accept friendly bragging rights, QuikTrip will also donate $20,000 to Special Olympics Pennsylvania in recognition of the long history that both companies have of supporting their communities,” said Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager.

