Full November 2025 SNAP payments issued in Pennsylvania, officials say

Less than 24 hours after the federal government shutdown ended, state officials say full November 2025 SNAP payments have been issued.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services says more than $276 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were distributed on Thursday to individuals and families.

Emergency SNAP benefits will also resume for approved applicants for the rest of November, with December benefits scheduled to be issued on time.

“DHS staff was working tirelessly during the shutdown to make sure we were ready to get benefits out to Pennsylvanians as soon as funding was authorized,” said DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh.

