Fundraiser started to help family rebuild historic South Oakland home destroyed in fire

PITTSBURGH — A fundraiser has been created to help a South Oakland family who lost everything in a fire.

Chemicals spontaneously combusted in the Dawson Street home on April 27, sparking flames that quickly tore through the structure and destroyed just about everything inside.

>>>> Family displaced after chemicals spontaneously combust, causing large fire at house in South Oakland

Neighbors quickly stepped up to help the family who’ve lived at the historic home for over 30 years, and now there’s a fundraiser to help the family rebuild and restore it.

