Funeral to be held for 15-year-old killed in Dravosburg school van crash

Samantha Kalkbrenner - WPXI Samantha Kalkbrenner - WPXI

It’s been an emotional week for the Munhall and Serra Catholic community as they’ve had to say their goodbyes to 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner after her tragic death in a school van accident last week in Dravosburg. Today, her funeral will be held at the St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Munhall.

Serra Catholic High School called Samantha the heartbeat of her class. She was a cheerleader, a dancer for the Steel Valley Academy of Dance and an active member of her church at St. Thomas the Apostle. Her high school principal talked with Channel 11 last week and says the school will always honor her memory.

“We made a promise to the class of 2026 that she will always be with us in every single way all the way up to graduation where her spot will be saved for her,” Principal Robert Childs said.

The funeral starts at 11 a.m. The high school says it will help transport any student who needs a ride and wants to attend the funeral and say their final goodbyes.

