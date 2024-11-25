Funeral service, procession for fallen Pittsburgh Battalion Chief John Walsh held Monday

PITTSBURGH — Family, friends and fellow firefighters continue to mourn fallen Pittsburgh Battalion Fire Chief John Walsh on Monday.

Walsh, a 37-year-veteran of the department, died in the line of duty while in command of a fire in Pittsburgh’s East Hills on Nov. 20.

Services to honor Walsh started on Sunday, with a visitation at William Slater Funeral Home in Scott Township. His family tells us they’re humbled and honored by all the community support they’ve received.

“He was such a great guy and an awesome uncle,” said Rich Baur, Walsh’s nephew. “Today’s been really great seeing the support from the community. It’s been very helpful to our family.”

Walsh’s funeral happens Monday morning at Saint Paul Cathedral, followed by a procession to his final resting place at a cemetery on Bakerstown Road.

Police will be closing several roads in the area to help ensure safety during what is expected to be a large gathering. Click here for more.

