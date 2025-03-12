Costco store will replace blighted Washington Mall

WASHINGTON — Washington County leaders announced a Costco is coming to town.

The announcement comes two weeks after county commissioners announced plans to demolish the site of the old Washington Mall that closed more than a decade ago.

Commissioners say it will be one of the largest stores in Western PA, taking up most of the former mall’s space.

“It’s going to be one of the biggest stores in Southwest PA, the massive mall footprint will be almost entirely a Costco,” said Commissioner Nick Sherman.

Commissioners shared the news with WPXI early, but the official announcement came at the Washington Real Estate Expo Wednesday evening. The expo is in its first year, but had a big turnout full of business leaders, sales reps and vendors.

“We are hearing about a lot of businesses and people moving from Allegheny County because of tax increases, we are doing everything we can to keep people here and keep our taxes low,” said Commissioner Electra Janis.

We spoke to expo visitors who were excited to learn about the mall’s development.

“As a husband and father with two little girls hearing Costo is in town, it’s something at home, instead of running out to Robinson, to have right down the street, it’s exciting. I think it’s something the whole community can be excited about,” said Jeff King, of RTI Insurance.

“It’s so exciting. Everyone is talking about it. It’s going to bring so much business to that area, there is going to be so much growth!” said Rose Pepper, a longtime Washington business owner.

