Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills no longer going up for sheriff’s sale

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV
TARENTUM, Pa. — The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills will not go up for sheriff’s sale.

Channel 11 first told you earlier this week that mall owners owed more nearly $12 million in unpaid taxes and fees.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Deadline for Pittsburgh Mills Mall owners to pay millions in taxes, avoid sheriff's sale looms

Friday, we received word from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office that New York-based ownership group Namdar paid the money and will maintain ownership.

The sale would’ve happened as soon as Monday.

The mall first opened in 2005 but has seen a steep decline in shops and customers over the years.

Frazer Township’s Manager told Channel that she’d like to see new ownership and issued this statement:

“The Township has successfully fulfilled its obligation as written in the TIF/NID documents to seek payment for the bondholders. Unfortunately, the bonus outcome of a new owner at sheriff sale will not occur and the Township will need to continue the constant requests for property maintenance and road repairs.” - Lori Ziencik, Frazer Township Manager

