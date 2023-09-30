Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills no longer going up for sheriff’s sale

TARENTUM, Pa. — The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills will not go up for sheriff’s sale.
Channel 11 first told you earlier this week that mall owners owed more nearly $12 million in unpaid taxes and fees.
Friday, we received word from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office that New York-based ownership group Namdar paid the money and will maintain ownership.
The sale would’ve happened as soon as Monday.
The mall first opened in 2005 but has seen a steep decline in shops and customers over the years.
Frazer Township’s Manager told Channel that she’d like to see new ownership and issued this statement:
“The Township has successfully fulfilled its obligation as written in the TIF/NID documents to seek payment for the bondholders. Unfortunately, the bonus outcome of a new owner at sheriff sale will not occur and the Township will need to continue the constant requests for property maintenance and road repairs.” - Lori Ziencik, Frazer Township Manager
