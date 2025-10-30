Game Commission investigates illegal taking of white-tailed deer in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating the illegal taking of a white-tailed deer in Westmoreland County.

Game Commission officials say the incident happened around noon on Sunday along Cornwall Drive in North Huntingdon Township.

According to the state game warden’s investigation, the deer was shot over bait on a private property between Colonial Manor Road and Cornwall Drive.

A witness told investigators that four people dragged a deer carcass through his property.

When asked to leave, the four people quickly put the carcass in a red, two-tone Ford pickup truck parked along Cornwall Drive and left.

The Game Commission shared photos of a person they say is a suspect and the Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Central Dispatch at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group