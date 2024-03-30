Gap Clothing store joins several other businesses that closed in Shadyside this year

PITTSBURGH — A Shadyside business is closing its doors.

The Gap Clothing store on Walnut Street has shut down permanently. It joins several other businesses that have been shuttered in the last few weeks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 longstanding Pittsburgh businesses closing doors after nearly 40 years

“We’re concerned that, with the closing of those businesses, it’s going to hurt the other businesses on the street,” Georgia Dodds Foley said. She lives in the neighborhood.

Other recently closed businesses include Athleta and small businesses E.B. Pepper and Footloose Shadyside.

“It’s definitely a fear and I think it’s kind of a precursor to what’s going to be happening. It just doesn’t seem to end,” Melissa Lucas said. She owns Over the Edge Entertainment on Walnut Street. “Pre-pandemic, it was thriving. Slowly over the last four years, it’s declining and declining. Now, it’s just deserted.”

Dodds Foley shares her concerns. She told Channel 11 she had been speaking about the closures with the manager of a local business just minutes before our interview.

“He’s concerned that with these additional closures, their business is going to be hurt. We don’t want to lose those proprietors that have invested in the community,” she said.

Both women are urging folks to shop local.

Gap owned stores started closing in 2020. Other local closures so far include Banana Republic Stores in Robinson Twp. and South Hills Village and the Gap in Robinson Twp.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group