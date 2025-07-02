Garage collapses into house in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A garage partially collapsed into a house in Homewood on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh firefighters and police were called to a house on the 7200 block of Upland Street at 8:30 a.m.

Click here for photos from the scene.

One person was inside the house at the time of the collapse but was not injured.

The garage collapse comes just three days after part of a condemned home came down in the city’s Manchester neighborhood.

PHOTOS: Condemned building in Pittsburgh partially collapses

Permits, Licensing and Inspection will assess the damage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group