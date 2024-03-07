Garbage truck explodes into flames in Findlay Township neighborhood

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors woke to the sounds of a garbage truck exploding Thursday morning in Imperial. The Waste Management truck caught fire while on its route picking up garbage along Ruth Court. The heat was so intense it melted the siding on the home across the street and broke a window.

“I came running out, it was small and crackling and all of a sudden it started exploding! From what I understand it was natural gas that it’s run on. Flames were shooting from the right side of the street all the way to the far side of the other sidewalk. It was pretty insane,” said neighbor Ed Joyce who captured the fire on his cell phone.

Joyce said his children walked to the bus stop around that time.

“It’s kinda scary in the neighborhood, especially with the bus stop, 8, 9-year-olds, kindergartners walking up past that,” he said. “It could have been a lot more catastrophic had it been a few minutes later.”

Firefighters from Imperial and North Fayette Volunteer Fire Departments as well as Allegheny County Airport quickly rushed to the scene and put out the flames.

Crews spent the day working to clear the melted and charred debris from the street.

Joyce said the driver got away unhurt and stayed with him behind his car while debris was flying.

“I felt bad for him, he said he was only on the job for a couple weeks. I don’t know how long that career is going to last for him. I don’t know if I’d want to stick around knowing that can happen,” Joyce said.

Channel 11 has reached out to Waste Management for comment.

