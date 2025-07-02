‘Get out the door early’ AAA anticipates record-breaking numbers for Fourth of July travel

PITTSBURGH — AAA is expecting a record number of travelers this Fourth of July holiday.

Pittsburgh International Airport says 200,000 people are expected to fly between July 1-7, with the most passengers traveling on Thursday and Sunday.

“We at AAA are expecting this is going to be a record-setting Fourth of July, going all the way back to when we started tracking these numbers. We’re expecting 72.2 million people heading out, most of them are going to be on the road,” said Jim Garrity of Director of Public Affairs with AAA. “Get out the door early. You could run into delays on the road, you could run into delays at the airport.”

Pittsburgh International Airport says while they are anticipating a busy few days, this Fourth of July will not break records.

“For us, the busiest times are 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., so we advise that people are here 2 hours in advance of [their] flight,” said Pittsburgh International Airport Director of Public Affaris Bob Kerlik.

In April, the TSA announced that during busy hours, passengers without TSA PreCheck would go to the alternate security checkpoint to help alleviate long lines, especially during busy holiday travel.

