Giant Eagle announces more pharmacies to take over Rite Aid customers’ prescriptions

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle has announced more of its pharmacies that will take over Rite Aid customers’ prescriptions.

The company said on May 29 that it would transfer pharmacy prescriptions from 78 Rite Aid locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio. Prescriptions will be transferred to the Giant Eagle Pharmacy most convenient for customers.

Giant Eagle’s agreement follows a series of location closure notices from Rite Aid, stemming from the company’s bankruptcy filing in 2023 and subsequent inability to recover.

These are the Pittsburgh area locations included in Giant Eagle’s most recent announcement:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

June 10 - (Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 5055 Library Road, Suite 5, Bethel Park, PA 15102-4215

(Rite Aid) 5100 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102

June 11 - 2103 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

2270 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

June 11 - 8080 McIntyre Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

1130 Perry Highway, Suite 35, Pittsburgh, PA 15237



1701 Duncan Ave., Allison Park, PA 15101

June 12 - 1029 West View Park Drive, West View Park SC, West View, PA 15229

513 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229

June 12 - 1050 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Route 30, Latrobe, PA 15650

304 Depot St., Latrobe, PA 15650

June 12 - 800 McKeesport Road, Elizabeth, PA 15037

300 Market St., Elizabeth, PA 15037

June 13 - 2001 Lincoln Way, Oak Park Mall, White Oak, PA 15131

1236 Long Run Road, White Oak, PA 15131

BUTLER COUNTY

June 10 - (Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 20111 Route 19, Cranberry Mall SC, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

(Rite Aid) 20480 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

June 13 - 206 Seven Fields Boulevard, Seven Fields, PA 16046

100 Seven Fields Boulevard, Seven Fields, PA 16046

June 13 - 223 Grove City Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

221 Grove City Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

GREENE COUNTY

June 13 - (Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 100 Sugar Run Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370

(Rite Aid) 1440 East High St., Waynesburg, PA 15370

MERCER COUNTY

June 12 - (Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 419 S Main St., Greenville, PA 16125

(Rite Aid) 335 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

June 11 - (Giant Eagle Pharmacy) 105 Robertson St., West Newton, PA 15089

(Rite Aid) 113 West Main St., West Newton, PA 15089

Giant Eagle said previously it would begin operating two Rite Aid pharmacy locations immediately after Rite Aid leaves, with no planned interruptions. A spokesperson said on Friday that no information on those locations is available yet.

The prescription agreement is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, officials said. Additional details are expected as the closing dates approach.

