Local

Giant Eagle offering free grocery delivery

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Giant Eagle offering free grocery delivery

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is offering free grocery delivery as part of a fall promotion.

From now until Oct. 17, customers can get the usual $9.95 delivery fee waived by using the code “FALL4FREE” at checkout.

The promotion is eligible on every order of $150 or more on the Giant Eagle website or mobile app.

The code will not work on Instacart or DoorDash.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 evacuating as police search for unauthorized person inside building
  • Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton
  • LATEST: What we know so far about threats made against multiple local schools
  • VIDEO: Pitt radiology professor offers insight on new FDA requirements, breast cancer early detection
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read