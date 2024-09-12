Giant Eagle offering free grocery delivery

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is offering free grocery delivery as part of a fall promotion.

From now until Oct. 17, customers can get the usual $9.95 delivery fee waived by using the code “FALL4FREE” at checkout.

The promotion is eligible on every order of $150 or more on the Giant Eagle website or mobile app.

The code will not work on Instacart or DoorDash.

Click here for more information.

