GREENTREE, Pa. — Giant Eagle will be opening a new location in Greentree next month.

The location at 2103 Noblestown Road will open on Nov. 14.

The location used to be a Shop ‘n Save.

Before the grand opening, the store plans to hire more than 100 positions. Interested candidates should apply at www.Jobs.GiantEagle.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group