Giant Eagle recalls Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad over potential Listeria contamination

Giant Eagle has issued a voluntary recall of certain items due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is for Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad sold in Giant Eagle’s prepared food departments across stores in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and Indiana.

Giant Eagle’s recall is in response to a broader recall of ready-to-eat pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods.

The affected Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad was sold starting on Sept. 25 with expiration dates ranging from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.

Listeria monocytogenes is a harmful organism that can cause serious infections, particularly in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

While healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms like fever and nausea, Listeria infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with Giant Eagle’s recall so far.

Customers who purchased the recalled product are advised to dispose of it and return their receipts for a refund.

Giant Eagle is utilizing its myPerks loyalty card database to notify customers who bought the affected product.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324.

