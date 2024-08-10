Girl raises money for Tarentum police K-9 with country music concert

RUSSELLTON, Pa. — A young girl’s mission to raise money for local police departments took its next step on Friday.

Kaley Bastine, 12, has raised tens of thousands of dollars over the past six years. Friday’s fundraiser was to support getting a K-9 at the Tarentum Police Department.

Kaley reached out to country music artist Brian Kelley for help, and he said he’d be happy to hold a concert for her cause.

“We never think this would happen, ‘cause he’s a very, very big country artist. So we’re very excited that he’s coming down here and doing this for me,” Kaley said.

Kaley aimed to raise $100,000 at Friday’s event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group