Gold knocks off Blue, 17-10, in 2024 Pitt spring game

Who said there aren’t stakes in a Pitt spring game?

As the Gold team ran back to the sideline following Kenny Johnson’s 18-yard catch-and-run touchdown late in the third quarter, Yarnell stood on the Blue sideline talking to Kade Bell. Blue trailed 17-3, and while Yarnell coming back into the game probably didn’t have anything to do with “winning” the game, it certainly made things more exciting.

Yarnell led the game’s second touchdown drive, capping an 80-yard drive with a beautiful 34-yard touchdown toss to Lamar Seymore. But ultimately, the Gold team managed to squeak out a 17-10 win at Acrisure Stadium — and secure a steak dinner this week.

It was a sloppy game, which is to be expected in windy conditions with uncommon teammate pairings, but Yarnell (12-of-16 for 108 yards and a touchdown) and Eli Holstein (10-of-23 for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception) flashed potential in a game designed to be bland.

