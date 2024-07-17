Good Samaritans rescue woman trapped in overturned car in Plum

PLUM, Pa. — Witnesses described a dramatic rescue to what appeared to be a violent crash on Hulton Road in Plum Wednesday morning. A woman was pulled to safety by Good Samaritans after her car crashed into a utility pole and overturned into a ditch, catching fire.

“Somebody saved her life, without a doubt,” said James Burg, a neighbor who lives in Plum.

Neighbors described hearing a loud boom, followed by chaos and people screaming. Several bystanders jumped into action.

“We’re fortunate they were able to get her out safely before we arrived,” said logan price, 2nd assistant chief for Logans Ferry Volunteer Fire Department.

“All we could see right down in here was fully engulfed flames,” Burg said.

Neighbors told Channel 11 the woman has family who live in the area. Police have not said what caused her to crash or if speed was a factor, but those who live on Hulton Road told Channel 11 that stretch of road is problematic.

“Actually, where this car just wrecked, another girl went into the creek over there,” said Gary Schempp, who lives across the street from where the woman crashed.

Police said the woman went to the hospital but couldn’t say how badly she was hurt. Hulton Road was expected to be closed much of the morning.

“It very well could have been a lot worse if no one stopped to help,” Price said.

