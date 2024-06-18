Gov. Shapiro announces $40M expansion, 80 new jobs at Aliquippa Industrial Park

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Beaver County to announce a $40 million expansion and 80 new jobs at Aliquippa Industrial Park.

“I see real power in the dirt of communities that exist like Aliquippa. Versatex is investing $40 million more at the Aliquippa Industrial Park to double their manufacturing capacity,” Shapiro said.

Leaders said this investment is bringing new growth to the community that is on the rebound following the collapse of the steel mill decades ago.

“To see the young people starting to invest back into the community, building houses putting families back in it speaks volumes,” said Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker.

Walker told Channel 11 that the streets are coming alive as new businesses are popping up in the business districts and companies are filling the industrial space along the riverfront.

“We are open for business, the riverfront is here, we are open to having conversations with anyone that wants to come here. That’s how old steel mills or rust towns come back,” Walker said.

Shapiro wants this type of investment to continue across the region and hopes the budget will pass with hundreds of millions of dollars dedicated to making these sites shovel-ready for new business.

“Now is a moment where Pennsylvania is poised to take off. We are ready to go,” Shapiro said.

The new facility for Versatex will open in the next couple of months, bringing nearly 100 new jobs to the community.

