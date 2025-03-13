Gov. Shapiro visits Washington County, celebrates efforts to cap abandoned wells

Governor Shapiro was in Washington County Wednesday announcing the 300th abandoned well capped during his administration.

The well is in North Franklin Township right next to a lake, where methane bubbles to the surface 24 hours a day.

State leaders say there are hundreds of thousands of abandoned wells that need to be capped, and they plan to do it one at a time.

Shapiro said capping these wells has been a priority for his administration, knowing the unhealthy effects of the methane.

“That lake. The lake people look at, admire, it’s beautiful but can’t enjoy because of literally what is boiling beneath the surface, with methane leaking,” Shapiro said.

The North Franklin Township well will be capped in 2-3 weeks. The lakeside area will soon be developed into a sprawling new park.

Shapiro encourages anyone who stumbles upon what they believe is an abandoned well to contact the DEP, or the Governor’s office so it can be added to their list.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group