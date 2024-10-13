Gov. Tim Walz to campaign in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is returning to Pennsylvania this week to continue campaigning ahead of the November election.

According to information released by the Harris campaign, the Democratic nominee for vice president will visit Volant, Lawrence County, for a campaign event and participate in a political event in Butler County before speaking at two campaign events in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. This is Walz’s third trip to Pittsburgh.

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns have made several trips to western Pennsylvania over the last few months.

