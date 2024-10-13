Local

Gov. Tim Walz to campaign in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Election 2024 Walz FILE PHOTO - Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign event, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Warren, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is returning to Pennsylvania this week to continue campaigning ahead of the November election.

According to information released by the Harris campaign, the Democratic nominee for vice president will visit Volant, Lawrence County, for a campaign event and participate in a political event in Butler County before speaking at two campaign events in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. This is Walz’s third trip to Pittsburgh.

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns have made several trips to western Pennsylvania over the last few months.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man shot while working security at Lawrenceville bar dies
  • 11 people hospitalized after eating toxic mushrooms in Pennsylvania, officials say
  • Carnegie restaurant issued consumer alert after 15 violations were found during inspection
  • VIDEO: Wish come true: 9-year-old heart transplant recipient becomes chef at Fairmont Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read