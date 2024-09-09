Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank distributed 48M meals last year, new report says

PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank released its statistics for the past year to raise awareness through Hunger Action Month in September.

A new report said that locally, the Food Bank saw the highest need on record over the past year.

“Families and seniors have had little financial relief. We saw inflation drive up prices, but now as prices stabilize, families are stuck paying high grocery bills with no end in sight. It is encouraging to see our network step up to provide a record amount of food to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment they need to thrive, but this report is a sign that our work is far from over,” said President and CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Lisa Scales.

The annual statistics, which track metrics from July 2023 to June 2024, show the Food Bank:

Distributed nearly 48 million meals (42 million meals the previous year)

Distributed 15.7 million pounds of produce (12.5 million pounds the previous year)

37% of all food distributed was fresh produce

Rescued 20.4 million pounds of food (rescued 18 million the previous year)

For Hunger Action Month, the community is encouraged to help their neighbors by doing the following:

Donate – Individuals, corporations and organizations of all types can make an impact through donations and sponsorships. Every $1 donated to the Food Bank can provide up to three meals to neighbors in need

Volunteer - a personalized, three-hour group volunteer shift that includes a lunch and learn as well as a behind the scenes tour of the Food Bank

Advocate – Joining the Food Bank’s advocacy efforts ensures that legislators get the message: helping neighbors in need is a priority today, and addressing hunger’s root causes is vital to reducing hunger tomorrow

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group