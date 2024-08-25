Greene County celebrates laborers, community heritage with 69th ‘King Coal Show’

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Greene County residents celebrated their community with a decades-long tradition this weekend.

The “King Coal Show” wrapped up in Greene County on Saturday.

The festival featured a parade outside the Carmichaels Volunteer Fire Department on West George Street.

Four Greene County miners started the festival in the 1950s to celebrate laborers at a time when many were losing their jobs due to advancing technology.

The festival crowns a “coal queen” every year. This year’s queen said the role of the festival is not to celebrate the region’s heritage.

“This town, specifically of Carmichaels, Pa. used to be a humongous coal industry town and this is just one ginormous way that this area likes to celebrate,” said Coal Queen Ava Smith.

The 69th Annual King Coal Show was closed out with a fireworks show.

