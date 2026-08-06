Greensburg mayor, police say electric scooters, bikes are creating public safety issues

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The mayor of Greensburg said electric scooters and bikes are getting out of control around the city.

“As the Mayor of Greensburg, I’m responsible for public safety,” said Mayor Robb Bell. “And that’s a public safety issue as far as I’m concerned.”

Electric bikes have become an issue on streets and sidewalks across town.

“We’ve had incidents recently of these e-bikes being involved in accidents,” said Sgt. Justin Scalzo with the Greensburg Police Department. “We’ve had cases where people try to outrun law enforcement and have had vehicle pursuits with them. We’ve had accidents involving them coming close to hitting a pedestrian.”

Mayor Bell said, “I get letters, emails, phone calls, text messages. It just seems to be getting out of hand. I think it’s something we need to address.”

According to the mayor, the city wants to create an ordinance in compliance with state laws that Greensburg Police would be able to enforce before more people get hurt.

A family that knows the dangers of e-bikes all too well…is the family of 19-year-old Jayden Lynch.

“I’m sharing our story because I don’t want another family to experience the heartbreak that we have,” said Lynch’s Aunt, Billie Jo Lynch.

Jayden was hit and killed while riding his e-bike on Route 130 in Hempfield Township almost exactly a year ago.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 19-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Hempfield Township

Lynch’s aunt said she is glad municipalities are taking the safety concerns seriously.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family of young man killed in hit-and-run crash left with questions; police search for driver

“If speaking out makes even one person slow down, wear a helmet, pay closer attention, or have an important conversation about e-bike safety, then my nephew’s life will continue to make a difference,” said Billie Jo.

Police encourage parents and kids to look at the laws surrounding each electric vehicle at the link below:

Click here for more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group