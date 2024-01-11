Greensburg Salem School District moving toward firing of 3 employees accused of restraining children

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Greensburg Salem School District is moving toward the potential firing of three employees allegedly involved in an incident at Nicely Elementary School.

In December, police charged Brooke Stanko and her assistant, Teri Kepchia with more than 20 charges for alleged mistreatment and abuse of three students.

Authorities say one child was sprayed in the face and mouth with lemon juice for spitting. That escalated to the teacher using an unknown soap solution on the child.

The two are also accused of rolling students up in room divider sound mats to restrict and restrain them.

The school board voted to move forward with the process of potentially firing the two, plus a third employee, on Wednesday night.

The district would not name the employees. Greensburg Police Detective Sergeant Justin Scalzo said he could not comment on whether or not any additional charges would be filed in this case.

Ken Bissell, the district superintendent, declined an interview with Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek on Thursday but said the board’s vote is just a step in a teacher’s due process when it comes to the district’s investigation which is separate from the criminal investigation.

At the board meeting, School Board President Jeff Metrosky said in a statement, “On behalf of the entire School Board, I would like to address the recently reported incidents from one of our elementary classrooms. The board is committed to moving forward with the disciplinary processes set forth by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to uphold all state laws and district policies. Because of the disciplinary nature of the situation, we cannot discuss any of the details. Some items on this evening’s agenda are part of the process we are dedicated to upholding and honoring. We understand the community would like to hear more, but we must remain committed to the laws and processes of our Commonwealth. The two pending cases filed by the City of Greensburg Police Department with the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas-Criminal Division are open to the public. We will do everything in our power to maintain every child’s physical, social, and emotional safety.”

Stanko and Kepchia are due in court next Thursday.

