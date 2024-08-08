Local

Groundhog gets stuck inside claw machine at Pennsylvania golf course

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. — A groundhog got stuck inside a claw machine at a mini golf course in Blair County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said employees at Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf were startled when they noticed the groundhog inside their machine.

A state game warden was called to the scene to rescue the groundhog.

“When Warden Zaffuto responded and approached the machine, he saw a wave of stuffed animals move as the groundhog scurried around underneath, then it popped its head out to assess the situation,” the game commission said on Facebook.

The groundhog wasn’t hurt and was released safely.

