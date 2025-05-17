Group of people accused of forcing teen to perform sexual acts in Glassport

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A group of people is accused of forcing a teen to perform sexual acts in Glassport.

Allegheny County Police received a Childline Tip about a 15-year-old girl who reported she had been sexually assaulted to UPMC Children’s Hospital staff.

According to court documents, the victim met Karen Allen and James Clark in Market Square. The couple took her back to their house on Hemlock Alley in Glassport on a bus.

Police said they gave her alcohol and told her she would need to “do things” in order to stay at their house.

Multiple incidents were reported where the couple sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim told police a man named Anthony Brown, identified as James Clark’s brother, messaged her about receiving a sexual video Clark had recorded of her. He then came to the house and raped her.

The couple also threatened to call the police if she tried to run away after this, court documents say.

Karen Allen later told police in an interview that Anthony Brown said he knew the victim was 15 years old and that he “didn’t care.”

Police also charged Robert Clark, James’s other brother, for a reported incident when he also participated in a sexual assault with his brother and Allen.

CYF said James Clark and admitted to letting the victim stay at his house in August but denied any sexual contact.

When James Clark and Karen Allen were interviewed on a later date they both admitted to knowing the victim was 15 years old.

Officers were able to find video footage that corroborated with what the victim told them.

Charges were filed against all four suspects on Friday.

James Clark, Anthony Brown and Karen Allen are being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

