Group of Pittsburgh firefighters receives promotions

PITTSBURGH — A group of Pittsburgh firefighters is taking a step forward in their careers.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire promoted eight members at the City of Pittsburgh Council Chambers on Monday.

“I want to thank our firefighters and their families who have made sacrifices in order to make strides in their profession. As they move forward, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire moves forward,” Fire Chief Darryl Jones said.

Captain Craig Mahouski was promoted to Battalion Chief. Lieutenants Brian Wright, Kristian Sherman and William Frizzi were promoted to Captain. Firefighters Matthew Schmitt, Paul Reiser, Luke O’Neill and Douglas Frisbee were promoted to Lieutenant.

“You have earned this moment through hard work, dedication and commitment. But today is not the finish line—it’s the beginning of a new responsibility. Strong leaders stay open, stay curious and never stop improving,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams said.

Family and friends of the first responders were also invited to celebrate at the ceremony.

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